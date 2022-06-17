Kim Kardashian wears a leather catsuit next to her $600,000 car

kim kardashian was photographed heading to a meeting with friends inside an exclusive restaurant in the south of California.

The paparazzi she was photographed arriving in her luxurious Lamborghini Urus white, valued at $600 thousand dollars.

She posed for the cameras dressed in a black leather catsuit Balenciaga that she used in a braless style and helped define her worked figure and the waist that she managed to achieve after losing more than seven kilos.

The look consisted of a catsuit long sleeves and revealing V-neckline with high lapel. The cut of the legs was camouflaged with a pair of long stiletto boots.

She added a black crocodile embossed clutch from Balenciaga and a pair of wide sunglasses

Photo: The Grosby Group

She showed off her outstanding beauty with makeup in light tones, lipstick naked, blush slightly pink and a uniform base layer to the rest of his skin, in addition to brown shadows on the eyelids that could be seen through the edges of the glasses and the characteristic contouring.

Meanwhile, her platinum blonde hair was parted in the middle and slightly wavy locks on her shoulders.

Her public appearance comes after enjoying a paradisiacal vacation in Tahiti, French Polynesia, with her boyfriend Peter Davidson

The star couple vacationed on the virgin beaches of the island and on social networks Kim was in charge of sharing some details, such as their kayak rides, doing paddle board, sunbathing and having fun on the seashore.

“Beach for two”, wrote the businesswoman in a photo reel where she wore a two-piece swimsuit and luxury accessories.

In another post, she posed with the 28-year-old comedian in the water and doing impromptu photo shoots on surfboards. “Stranded”, he wrote under the images.

A source told AND! News that Kim and Pete had gone to the marlon brando island aboard Kim’s private jet.

According to a Kim confession made in the kardashians about the relationship that began with Pete last November, after his debut in Saturday night Livethe businesswoman expressed her happiness to be with the presenter.

“Pete has to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like the best heart. People will always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny,’ and he has to do with how funny he is. It’s like fourth on my list of why I like it,” he said.

In the middle of his vacation, Kim drew media attention for allegedly damaging the classic marilyn monroe dress which he used at the 2022 Met Gala.

Through social networks, photos of the dress were viralized before and after Kim visited it. The photos showed that the dress had suffered damage to the closure and had lost several stones. swarovski embedded in the back.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not!which has owned the design since 2016, said in a statement that the garment had not been damaged as it was released with the images and that, instead, the tears in the photos were made from before Kim borrowed it.

“The fact is that [Kardashian] did not damage the garment in any way in the short period of time it was worn at the Met Gala,” the statement read.

“From the bottom of the steps at the Met, where Kim put the dress on, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started out in,” Ripley’s representatives emphasized.

MA