Kim Kardashian showed off her makeup-free face in a video for her skincare brand, SKKN | Famous

No one can deny that her figure, including the many changes she has undergone, have given much to talk about.

With this statement, the star of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ opened an intense debate on social networks about the limits of beauty standards.

On that occasion, actress Lili Reinhart raised her voice to ask the public to “stop supporting these stupid and harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.”

The businesswoman, in addition, showed how much she is interested in her image in an interview with the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ published on June 1:

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every day to look younger, I could do it.”

Due to the above, it is a surprise that he reveals his most disorganized side on social networks.

Kim Kardashian was seen without makeup in a video

Away from criticism and accusations, the celebrity will add a new business to her portfolio: this June 21, she will launch her own skin care line, called SKKN.

As part of its promotion, she has adopted a very natural look, with light makeup, in neutral and ‘nude’ tones.

But the big surprise for her fans came on June 14, when she posted a video on her personal account in which she gets rid of all the makeup on her face and even washes her face: thus, Kim Kardashian was seen in her facet more natural.

Some of his followers applauded this gesture with comments such as:

“Kim, you are beautiful even without makeup”, “so beautiful without makeup” or “without makeup you are more beautiful”.

Kim Kardashian has a skin disease

A fact perhaps unknown to many is that the famous woman has lived with psoriasis for years, a disease that causes scaly spots that cause itching. According to the Mayo Clinic, these marks usually appear on the knees, elbows, and scalp. It is also a condition that has no cure, but whose symptoms can be treated with medication.

On multiple occasions, Kim Kardashian has published photos of the spots that cover her face, legs and arms. Additionally, she has opened up about her condition on her family’s reality show and Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian’s website dedicated to beauty.

A 2011 episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ showed the famous medical diagnosis, who, after receiving it, commented:

“People don’t understand the pressure I get to look perfect. When I gain a pound in weight, it becomes news, now imagine what the tabloids will do to me if they see all these spots on me.