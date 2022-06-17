Kim Kardashian ruined Marylin Monroe’s dress, the museum owner of the heirloom speaks

After wearing the Marylin Monroe dress at the Met Gala 2022 Kim Kardashian found herself at the center of the controversy because according to many it would have ruined the dress: to sweep away any doubts the Ripley’s Believe It or Not, the museum owner of the iconic piece.

Kim Kardashian was overwhelmed by criticism after wearing the iconic dress of Marylin Monroe to the Met Gala 2022 that according to the photos made public by Sarah McGonagall, model and photographer from New York, would be ruined. The zipper would have been damaged and some crystals would be missing, the little hooks that close the dress pulled and loosened and the fabric ripped in several places. Images and videos of the dress try-on appear on the web, attesting to these insinuations, as the dress was initially too small for the American entrepreneur. “The rubbing and stretching on Kim Kardashian probably didn’t help.” had written a Twitter user.

While there is a lot of noise about the issue on social media, at Kardashian everything is silent. To speak, however, an exponent of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!the museum she bought the dress for 4.8 million dollars in 2016 and who therefore lent the dress to the entrepreneur. TMZ denied the news, claiming that her dress was not damaged.

Denials in favor of Kim Kardashian by the owners of the dress

An exponent of the Ripley’s Believe It or Not, museum owner of the dress, took the defense of Kim Kardashian claiming that the dress was not damaged at all. It clarified to TMZ that when it was purchased at the Julien’s Auctions event in 2016 for $ 4.8 million, the dress was already showing signs of stress.

The meaning and translation of True Love, Kanye West recounts the separation from Kim Kardashian

A report written on the condition of the dress in early 2017 states that “a number of seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given the delicacy of the material. There is ripple on the back from the hooks and eyes ”, among other cases of damage.

To speak too Amanda JoinerRipley’s vice president of publishing and licensing, who was in close contact with Kim Kardashian throughout the day of the 2022 Met Gala. She explained that once the red carpet was finished, the dress was in the same condition as had been taken.

From the bottom of the steps to the Met, where Kim wore the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it was given.

Kim Kardashian was forced to lose 7 kg to wear the dress

The protagonist of the Met Gala 2022 had to conquer that look, convincing Ripley’s Believe It or Not to let her wear that dress, arguing that she could lose weight, not being – at the first try – suitable for her shapes. So she did: a few months before the big event she started a strict diet that made her lose 7 kg, the necessary to get into the original. When she returned to the museum for the final test she received a yes from the owners. Kim Kardashian, TMZ reads, would not have paid a “rental,” but would have made two donations to organizations in the Orlando areas on behalf of the museum.