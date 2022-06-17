Kim Kardashian Didn’t Damage Marilyn Monroe’s Dress, According to Ripley

Ripley’s: Kim Kardashian Didn’t Damage Marilyn Monroe’s Dress 0:31

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian didn’t mess up Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress at the Met Gala.

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, the company that owns Monroe’s dress and lent it to Kardashian for the May event, said in a statement Thursday that despite claims, Kardashian “did not in any way damage the garment. in the short period of time it was worn at the Met Gala.”

Amanda Joiner, Ripley’s vice president of publishing and licensing, accompanied the dress as it was transported from Florida to New York and also while Kardashian wore it. She said the dress remained the same “from the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim put the dress on, to the top where it was returned.”

Ripley’s said the dress was slightly damaged when the company acquired it through auction in 2016, with “several stitches pulled and worn” and “puckered in the back from hooks and eyes.”

Monroe made the dress famous when she wore it to sing “Happy Birthday” to President Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian only wore the dress for red carpet photos before changing into a replica she had made for the rest of the event.

The dress is now on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood during the fall.