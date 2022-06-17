Khloé Kardashian shows off a mini waist with a jumpsuit by Narciso Rodriguez

khloe kardashian She is at her best: after overcoming the infidelity of her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, she dedicated herself totally to her daughter True, to her Good American clothing business and to exercising constantly, as we have never seen her. Kim and Kourtney’s sister now looks like a different person and prey to the total white summer trend, the tallest of the clan wore a low-cut jumpsuit by designer Narciso Rodriguez.

Khloé, 37, showed up at a special event to promote the latest family reality series, “Kardashians,” which airs on Hulu, and she did so in this garment that exposed much of her back.

This garment made in Italy is made with white crepe fabric, it is sleeveless and has a wide, round neckline. In addition, the pants fit at the hips and are partially lined. As for the back, this jumpsuit has criss-cross straps that are held up by the halter neck.

By the way, we have to inform you that Rodriguez’s piece is sold out in his online store and in other windows.

To complement her look, Khloé chose small hoop earrings, a chunky gold and diamond chain bracelet, a large gold watch and Gucci sunglasses, as well as Gianvito Rossi sneakers and a Chanel cosmetic bag.

This white jumpsuit created by the American Narciso Rodriguez, son of the Cuban Narciso Rodríguez and the Spanish Rawedia María Rodríguez, had already worn it in 2016, when the reality TV star was French Montana’s girlfriend.

On the other hand, Khloé was accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner, who is the brains of all the financial and creative operations of the family. She came with a black suit and ruffles from the Alexander McQueen brand and a Hermés bag.