Khloé Kardashian reflects on the end of her relationship with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson credit: Bang Showbiz

Although she was the one who suffered such a disappointment in her own flesh, Khloé Kardashian has been very attentive to the broadcast this Thursday of the last episode of the reality show ‘Las Kardashian’, the one that documents precisely the moment in which her sentimental relationship with Tristan Thompson definitely exploded in the air after the umpteenth infidelity perpetrated by the basketball player.

The last chapter of the first season concluded in the most dramatic way possible, with a resigned Khloé finally accepting that her love affair with the NBA star could not continue. Just a few days earlier, Thompson admitted that she had had an affair with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, whom she also got pregnant. It took several weeks for the athlete to officially take responsibility for the creature, confirming that the future baby was his.

In order to settle this controversial issue once and for all, Khloé has turned to her Instagram account to reflect on what happened and ask her fans, just like she has, to turn the page and look to the future with optimism and without grudges In her opinion, everyone deserves a new chance in life to make amends for her mistakes, including the father of her daughter True hers, which does not mean that she has any intention of reconciling with him again .

“We all deserve forgiveness and above all love. Life is full of lessons, of moments that teach you to improve. We must handle them with grace and love, even if they hurt us deeply,” Kim Kardashian’s sister wrote as a moral for his eventful sentimental life.