Kendall Jenner shows off her room full of medical machines valued at over $100,000

*This article contains spoilers for episode 10 of ‘The Kardashians’

Kendall Jenner has always been very open when it comes to talking about her mental health problems, especially the anxiety she has suffered since she was a child. As for many people, the Coronavirus pandemic has only made things worse given the impact and limitations that the disease entailed. Both this and mental health in general dealt with four videos that she herself starred in for Vogue along with psychologists and psychiatrists with the aim of giving knowledge and tools to other people.

Instead, within the celebrity universe, the model has incurred the typical eccentricities that only a few can afford -the rich, basically-. And if you see her inject vitamins during an afternoon friends in Miami with Hailey Bieber, episode 10 of ‘The Kardashians’ has shown a little more of that side of Kendall so concerned about health and her own body. Specifically, Kris Jenner’s daughter has shared with the world his new room in his house devoted almost exclusively to medical treatment.

Over $100,000 worth of medical machines

“I have a new room at home full of gadgets and gadgets. Giant machines I get into. I like to take care of my body“, he confessed before the cameras without being able to avoid “a little shame” when confessing it. “For a couple of years, I have focused a lot on my health. Now it’s like an obsession, I’m a terrible hypochondriac. I think about everything, day after day (…) It’s crazy, but I’m obsessed to such an extent that ironically it might not even be healthy“.

An obsession of which he is aware, also of the level of ridiculousness that it can suppose in the eyes of others. “My friends make fun of me,” she says. And it is that this scene begins with Kendall Jenner leaving a Vitaeris 320 hyperbaric chambera hulk in the eyes of anyone, but it is a machine for medical purposes whose price is above the 23 thousand dollars. According to Oxy Health Europe, in it breathe high concentrations of oxygen higher than normal atmospheric pressure. serves for treat pain as it has an analgesic effect, reduces inflammation and relieves neuropathic pain. It also promotes wound healing, prevents and treats infections. In addition, it improves neurological recovery, speeds up motor rehabilitation, improves sensory function, reduces pain and inflammation and speeds up rehabilitation times for any type of treatment.

The model assures that she usually spends a good time breathing at the same time that she does other types of things as common as reading and answering emails or watching a series. But this is far from the only one. After the Vitaeris 320 hyperbaric chamber, it is the turn of the TheraLight 360. This is a photobiomulation therapy increases circulation and cellular energy synthesis helping to reduce the damaging effects of oxidative stress, which has been linked to the appearance of wrinkles -thanks to the increase in cell and collagen production- or more serious diseases such as diabetes or cancer. Its price, 78 thousand dollars. She also joins a HyperMax brand oxygen machine.