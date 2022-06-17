Kendall Jenner and the rumors of wearing botox on her lips

If for something the fans loved Kendall Jenner above the rest of her Kardashian-Jenner sisters is because the supermodel had not undergone any aesthetic operation and was shown with the greatest of naturalness. However, a couple of months ago Kendall revolutionized the networks with one of her photos where she, supposedly, had infiltrated botox on the lips in order to see them thicker and more fleshy. The model neither denied nor confirmed the rumors, but today the murmur about the size of Kenny’s lips, as they affectionately call her, has sounded again.

Everything has been the product of a video that her sister Kylie Jenner has published on TikTok in which both are recorded as a ‘selfie’ singing the song ‘Save Your Tears’ by Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. Surely, the sisters did not think that this the protagonism of this clip would take all Kendall’s lips with user comments such as: “Remember when she was such a fan of never having surgery?”

Others believe that the model’s lips are larger than those of her little sister, who has had surgery: “Her lips are even bigger than Kylie’s now!” But this is not all that has been said about Kendall and her possible botox this week, since she did nothing to publish a story on Instagram and the barrage of criticism and comments fell on her again: “Disappointed that you are no longer the only natural of your sisters”, they said to the ‘top model’.

There are also those who think that it is the way that Kendall has to make up her lips.

