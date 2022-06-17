Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend has broken our schemes

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

Sincerity exercise: going around the photo agencies we have seen this one of Keanu Reeves at the 2022 MOCA Gala of The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles. Um, he never poses as a couple, who is she. After a quick googling, we confirm that it is his girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, his first ‘official’ relationship in ten years (other than his ‘marriage’ to Winona Ryder).

Already in sincere plan, we confess our chain of thoughts: is it Helen Mirren?, how old is she, does she look like her mother and more macho garbage of that style. And in the middle of that shameful coming up, the fact: she is 48 years old. She nine less than the actor, who is 57.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

Conclusions? The first is that even those of us who are ‘allies’ of the feminist cause carry the prejudice engraved on fire: if a Hollywood actor does not pose with a young and stunning girlfriend, the alarms go off. The second, how short-sighted you have to be to associate gray hair with old age, as if there weren’t thousands of men in their 20s, 30s or 40s who comb gray hair without anyone questioning their attractiveness, as if all women were obliged to fight day by day to look younger. And the third and best of all: that while we are still in the phase of philosophizing about the micromachismos that an actor’s pose with his partner unleashes, she will be in her studio creating works as appealing as this one.

Well, there is nothing left for us to learn…

You may also like…

VIDEO: From being the protagonist of ‘Count on me’ to turning his professional life around