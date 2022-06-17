Katy Perry puts voice and image to the new Just Eat | brands

Katy Perry it is synonymous with joy, color and fantasy, values ​​with which it also identifies Just Eat, which has signed the singer for its new international campaign that will be broadcast in 19 countries. ‘somebody said’ is a revamped version of one previously released in the UK, Australia and Canada featuring Snoop Dogg.

With this new ad created by mccann london, Just Eat wants to reflect the happiness that anyone experiences when ordering their food at home. The visual piece starts from the moment in which a delivery man knocks on the door of Katy Perry’s house. Thus, the consumer sneaks into the particular world of the artist to witness her elaborate costumes, the puppets that play the piano with her and a wide range of foods that can be enjoyed anywhere, even in a bathtub. .

The song’s lyrics showcase the wide variety of cuisines and dishes available on Just Eat, reflecting the increased demand for food. delivery at not-so-typical times, like breakfast, lunch, and weekdays.

In addition to the different spots 30″, 20″ and 10″ lengths that will appear on television, digital, outdoor, social networks and radio, the brand platform will have a renewed visual identity, a new tone and will be activated through a media strategy of communication aimed at winning screens, hearts and streets in Spain.

Icíar Luengo, head of marketing for Just Eat in Spain, commented on this proposal: “The ‘Someone Said’ creative platform connects us with the emotional side of our consumers, positioning Just Eat as the answer to every possible consumption moment and creating love for the brand in a fiercely competitive industry. Katy Perry, so beloved in Spain has a very fun nature that fits perfectly with ours. We believe it is the perfect partnership to continue building the connection between Just Eat and the joy of receiving food at home.”