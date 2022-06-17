Katy Perry Drives Her ‘American Idol’ Co-Stars Crazy By Swallowing A Handful Of “Eternal Youth” Pills

The singer Katy Perry left her companions on the American Idol program in ‘shock’ when before start a jordanian audition decided to take a handful of pills at the contest table, all at once.

Before the program began, the three members of the jury, Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, were preparing. They left their cell phones in a small chest of drawers, had a drink…





And then Katy Perry would pull out a little cardboard envelope and say, “Now I’m going to take all my supplements to stay frozen in time” and in one fell swoop he put all the pills in his mouth, up to six, as you can see.

“Kat, please,” Lionel Richie would tell her. “My God…”, reacted Luke Bryan while the singer took a glass of juice and helped herself with a little liquid to swallow the supplements.

“You can’t swallow that all at once, it’s going to make you sick“, Richie told him. “No, he won’t,” Perry said very sure of herself.

Lionel Richie turned to the cameras and warned: “That the doctors are prepared, I am serious”.

But it was not necessary, because Katy Perry swallowed the pills without problems and looked at her companions as if nothing had happened. “We will be young forever. Look if you want to find the fountain of eternal youth“Said the singer humorously in a text that accompanies the video, which she herself has uploaded to social networks.