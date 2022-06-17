Katy Perry, diva by day, poop by night

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 02/27/2022 15:57h

Save



Related news

Could these be the most surreal photos we’ve seen in years? Surely. Because we are going to show you total transformation of Katy Perry, from diva to poo in just a few hours. In case you think you have not read it correctly, we repeat it: poop, cairn, dung, excrement. We can tell you in many ways, but the result will be the same. Look, we’re used to the

Orlando Bloom’s wife gave us impossible outfits, strangers, with whom only she dares. But the last one has left us stunned. The best thing is that you have to see first what divaza arrived.

Femme fatale. – Lagencia-Crush

Can you be more beautiful? Hard. Leather from head to toe and XXL earrings.

Spectacular. And well adjusted, perhaps for

debunk pregnancy rumors They’ve been running for a few days. That was before jimmy kimmel show, where she was as a guest. Well, we don’t know what happened inside her, what went through her head, that she came out like that.

Yes, it’s Katy Perry. – Lagencia-Crush

You see, with a poop emoji costume. Imagine the fans waiting for him to come out to get a selfie or an autograph. Between surprised, amused and incredulous. Especially unbelievers. So much so that Katy had to sing some of her songs to prove it to her. The concept ‘shit music’ taken to another level. Literal.

Shitty autographs. – Lagencia-Crush

Why have you never seen a milestone signing autographs? Well there you have it. We would never have imagined it, but yes, Katy Perry is the only one who can do it, and do it with that grace and that sense of humor. Look, we were already fans of the singer, of her naturalness. And that when she went out to giving a concert five minutes after her ex had asked her for a divorce via sms Our hearts have already been won. But with these photos and his shitty costume, just like that, he has finished conquering us.

See them

comments