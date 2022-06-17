Kate Winslet’s 13 Best Movies, In Order

Kate Winslet She is one of the great actresses in Hollywood, and these are the best movies she has been in, according to IMdB notes.

Of course, iconic films like ' titanica ' and also more recent works like ' Steve Jobs '.

‘ and also more recent works like ‘ ‘. Very particular: Kate Winslet.

There are stars that come and go, but Kate Winslet It’s a sure thing in Hollywood. And it is on her own merits: since the 90s, the actress has been demonstrating her incredible talent for acting, her fierce commitment to all her roles and her chameleon-like ability to get into any character. .

Many remember her as the rebellious Rose from ‘titanica‘, one of her most famous films and the work that catapulted her to fame in the late 1990s. Now, since then, Winslet hasn’t stopped growing, either winning her Best Actress Oscar for ‘The Reader‘ (and has been nominated six other times, for movies like ‘Sense and Sensibility‘, the adaptation of Jane Austen, and ‘Steve Jobs‘, along with Michael Fassbender) or conquering television with series as acclaimed as ‘Mildred Pierce‘ (for which he won the Emmy) and the recent ‘Mare of Easttown‘ (for which he could easily win the second Emmy). Without a doubt, her career is worthy of admiration, going from the ‘blockbuster’ with her role as a villain in the saga ‘Divergent‘ or your participation in the next ‘Avatar 2‘ even his roles in more ‘indie’ productions such as the beloved ‘Forget about me!‘ by Michel Gondry or one of his last works, ‘ammonite‘. Exhausted? We are not surprised! Winslet has not stopped working in almost 30 years in the industry. And what he still has ahead of him.

Through a formula that combines the media from his movies on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB (the most complete databases on the Internet in terms of the taste of critics and the public, respectively), we have compiled a Top 10 with the best films that have Kate Winslet in their cast. Be careful, we are not talking about her best performances, but about the best films in which she has worked. Do you agree with the resulting selection?