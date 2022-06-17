Kate Winslet’s 13 Best Movies, In Order
There are stars that come and go, but Kate Winslet It’s a sure thing in Hollywood. And it is on her own merits: since the 90s, the actress has been demonstrating her incredible talent for acting, her fierce commitment to all her roles and her chameleon-like ability to get into any character. .
Many remember her as the rebellious Rose from ‘titanica‘, one of her most famous films and the work that catapulted her to fame in the late 1990s. Now, since then, Winslet hasn’t stopped growing, either winning her Best Actress Oscar for ‘The Reader‘ (and has been nominated six other times, for movies like ‘Sense and Sensibility‘, the adaptation of Jane Austen, and ‘Steve Jobs‘, along with Michael Fassbender) or conquering television with series as acclaimed as ‘Mildred Pierce‘ (for which he won the Emmy) and the recent ‘Mare of Easttown‘ (for which he could easily win the second Emmy). Without a doubt, her career is worthy of admiration, going from the ‘blockbuster’ with her role as a villain in the saga ‘Divergent‘ or your participation in the next ‘Avatar 2‘ even his roles in more ‘indie’ productions such as the beloved ‘Forget about me!‘ by Michel Gondry or one of his last works, ‘ammonite‘. Exhausted? We are not surprised! Winslet has not stopped working in almost 30 years in the industry. And what he still has ahead of him.
Through a formula that combines the media from his movies on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB (the most complete databases on the Internet in terms of the taste of critics and the public, respectively), we have compiled a Top 10 with the best films that have Kate Winslet in their cast. Be careful, we are not talking about her best performances, but about the best films in which she has worked. Do you agree with the resulting selection?
13
Contagion (Steven Soderbergh, 2011)
It is surprising that Soderbergh’s film, in which Winslet had a brief role playing a scientist, closes the list leaving out titles like ‘The Reader’ (for which the actress won the first Oscar of her career) or ‘Revolutionary Road’ . The good note that the film has on Rotten Tomatoes (8.4) encourages its entry into the ranking.
Note: 6.7
12
Jude (Michael Winterbottom, 1996)
Adaptation of the novel ‘Jude, the dark’ by Thomas Hardy in which Winslet played Sue Bridehead, a woman far ahead of her time (the 19th century) who strikes up a relationship, first of friendship, and then something more, with his cousin Jude (Christopher Eccleston).
Average grade: 6.9
eleven
Steve Jobs (Danny Boyle, 2015)
Winslet received her seventh Oscar nomination, and won her fourth career Golden Globe, for playing Joanna Hoffman, personal assistant to Apple genius Steve Jobs, in this biopic. It is directed by Danny Boyle reviewing three key moments in the life of the protagonist. It is, without a doubt, one of those biopics with which to learn a bit of history.
Average grade: 7.2
10
Quills (Philip Kaufman, 2000)
This acclaimed film Philip Kaufmann It is also counted among the most outstanding in the filmography of Kate Winslet. Set in 18th-century France, it shows how the Marquis de Sade spends the last ten years of his life in the Charenton asylum, where he strikes up a friendship with the Abbé Coulmier and the laundress Madeleine. When Napoleon sends a doctor to cure his presumed madness, the marquis’s rebellious temper sharpens even more. Geoffrey Rush he won the Oscar for his role.
Note: 7.3
9
Heavenly Creatures (Peter Jackson, 1994)
Winslet made her film debut in 1994 at the hands of Peter Jackson in this film in which, together with Melanie Lynskay, interprets the story of two schoolmates who create an imaginary world full of fantasy to isolate themselves from their surroundings. Winner of the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival.
Note: 8.3
8
Revolutionary Road (Sam Mendes, 2008)
More than a decade after ‘Titanic’, Kate Winslet was reunited with Leonardo Dicaprio in this great movie Sam Mendes set in the 1950s. We meet Frank (DiCaprio) and April (Winslet), we see their meeting, their romance and their dreams of career success. However, the reality of life overwhelms them: they become a stable, but unhappy marriage, with two children. The passionate discussions of these two would make those of ‘Story of a marriage’ cry.
Note: 7.3
7
Secret Games (Todd Field, 2006)
The actress received her fifth non-Oscar nomination for her role in this crossover film in which she plays a bored mother who befriends a married man, played by Patrick Wilson.
Note: 7.8
6
The Reader (Stephen Daldry, 2008)
The film that gave her an Oscar for Best Actress, and one of the best of her filmography. She played a serious and reserved woman who starts a controversial affair with a fifteen-year-old boy (David Cross) twice her age, only to disappear and not be found again until eight years later in a very different situation. The incredible performance of Winslet in this film by Stephen Daldry will remain for the most famous moments of his filmography.
Note: 7.6
5
Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh, 1996)
The actress was Ophelia in this adaptation of Shakespeare’s play which, despite being a commercial failure, received 4 Oscar nominations. She won the Empire Award for Best British Actress for her role in the film.
Note: 7.7
4
Finding Neverland (Marc Forster, 2004)
Winslet was Sylvia Llewelyn Davies, the woman who somehow inspired ‘Peter Pan’, in this film that tells the story of friendship between writer JM Barrie and Sylvia and their children. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score.
Note: 7.7
3
Sense and Sensibility (Ang Lee, 1995)
Titanic (James Cameron, 1997)
Undoubtedly the best-known film of his career and the one that gave him the status of a Hollywood star. The true story of the sinking of the Titanic, told from the point of view of two lovers belonging to very different social classes, dazzled audiences around the world and won 11 Oscars. Winslet received the second nomination of her career, but lost the statuette to the Helen Hunt of ‘As Good as It Gets’. Also, it is one of the top 10 Leonardo DiCaprio movies. The film was also the beginning of a beautiful friendship with the actor.
Note: 7.8
1
Forget about me! (Michel Gondry, 2004)
One of the quintessential cult films of the past decade, tells the story of a young woman (Kate Winslet) who decides to erase from her memory all the painful memories of her relationship with her ex (Jim Carrey). When he discovers this, he asks the doctor who has treated her to do the same with him, but things will not turn out as she expected. Winslet received her fourth Oscar nomination, but the award that year went to hers Hillary Swank from ‘Million Dollar Baby’.
Note: 8.3
