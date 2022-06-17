Kate Winslet in 10 essential films and characters

He was 22 years old and had only six years of experience in the audiovisual industry when he starred in one of the most awarded films in the history of recent cinema: titanica. In it she played a young aristocrat who falls in love with an artist who has just won her ticket to travel on the great ocean liner, and her passionate love story not only conquered the world’s public but also the Hollywood Film Academy, which awarded James Cameron’s blockbuster with eleven oscars. Kate Winslet was also nominated and left empty, but despite not getting the gold statuette, with titanica gained a friendship with Leonardo Dicaprio that lasts to this day and an early turning point in his career, which has been unstoppable to date.

Just a few years before becoming a movie star, when the actress was 14, an acting teacher told her that she could do well ‘if she settled for fat girl roles’. Kate Winslet has also confessed on occasion to have suffered from impostor syndrome every time she has had to face a new role. Overcome fears and insecuritiestherefore, has become a constant in her professional career – as it happens in that of thousands of women – and currently The actress does not miss the opportunity to harshly criticize the prevailing dictatorship over the canons of female beauty in Hollywood. Given his status as an international celebrity, the scope of his message makes these criticisms become a ‘trending topic’. She happened in 2016 when she won the Bafta for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Steve Jobs and, more recently, when the director of Mare of Easttown – her last great success – she wanted to modify a shot of a sex scene in which her natural belly was shown and she was categorically opposed, ensuring that her physique as it is was not hidden: “People have connected with this character because there are clearly no filters. She is a fully functioning, imperfect woman, with a body and a face that move in a way that is synonymous with their age, his life and where he comes from. I think we’re kind of hungry for it,” she argued.

Kate Winslet’s performance in this series – in which she brings to life Mary Sheehana detective from a claustrophobic town in Pennsylvania who still hasn’t gotten over the suicide of her own son -, has given her the last great prize she has won in her career: a Emmy for Best Leading Actress. With 63 titles behind her, this actress from Reading (England) also has an Oscar-received for her work in The reader -, three Bafta awards, a César de Honor from the French Film Academy and three Golden Globes.

Kate Winslet has two new titles pending release that will see the light in 2022: Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphinan animated film in which he will lend his voice to one of his characters, and Avatar 2the long-awaited sequel to the science fiction film released in 2009, which involves his reunion with James Cameron, director of titanica. Currently she works at read, a biopic about Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miler, a model turned war correspondent photographer during World War II; Y Fake!based on the story of Jen McAdam and her involvement in the Ponzi scheme.

Kate Winslet turns 46 today and we take advantage of this new return to the sun of the actress to collect her best performances on the big screen: