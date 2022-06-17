Kate Winslet dynamite Hollywood: her no to surgeries, diets and hair removal



Kate Winslet is not willing for the actress to devour the person, a maxim she has defended since she starred in ‘Titanic’



The actress wants the public to see her as a real woman despite pressure from the industry and harassment from the press.



He has declared a resounding no to diets, surgery, digital touch-ups, hair removal and even massive premieres

Nominated for Emmys 2021 and favorite of almost all the pools to take the prize for the Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries for ‘Mare of Easttown’, Kate Winslet has once again made it very clear posture against the canons of beauty required by the film industry.

That she is not willing for the actress to devour the person It is a maxim that he has been defending since he starred in ‘Titanic’ in 1997, and he has demonstrated this on numerous occasions by declaring a no to diets, surgery, digital touch-ups, waxing and even to massive premieres.

She wants the public to see her as a royal woman precisely because he knows what it is to feel the industry pressure and press harassment, who has been speculating all his life about how much he weighs and what diet he follows. These are their five nos to the unwritten rules of Hollywood.

no to surgery

The English actress has stated that she does not want her face to be trapped in an expressionless limbo, as she declared in 2011 to The Telegraph. She considers that surgery is a matter of morals and education: “I will never give in. It goes against my morals, the way my parents raised me and what I consider natural beauty to be. I’m an actress, I don’t want the expression on my face to freeze”.

No to digital retouching

In ‘Mare of Easttown’ it was the last time there was news about his resounding no to digital retouching. Neither in the sex scene in which the director, Craig Zobel, insisted on removing a bit of her belly, nor in the promotional poster, where they tried to make several wrinkles disappear.

To the first prevented retouching the video with a “do not you dare”. His argument is that people have connected with this character the way he has because there are clearly no filters. She is a fully functioning, imperfect woman with a body and a face of his agehis life and where he comes from.

As for the promotional poster, prevented it from being published because it was not recognized with so much retouching. Despite the producers’ refusal, he told The New York Times that he insisted: “I know how many wrinkles my eyes haveplease put them back.”

His position against Photoshop was already made clear when in 2015 he signed a advertising contract with Lâncome in which he included a clause requiring that his photos are published without digital retouching. “This is important to me because I feel responsible towards young women. When they look at magazines, they look for women who have been successful in their chosen professions to serve as role models.”

no to diets

It’s not that Kate Winslet is against pampering her body, but in 2015 the actress declared in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that “life is too short to be dieting. I want to be healthy, sane and well fed. After being the mother of three children, I have understood that my body will never be what it was” and added that he does not understand those women who recover their silhouette a few weeks after giving birth: “I can’t help but think: My God, it’s impossible! I don’t want to become one of them.”

No to the opening party

Filming of TitanicCord Press

The woman that Kate Winslet has become already had things very clear from a very young age. In the 1990s, she had a five-year relationship with actor and writer Stephen Tredre and although the romance ended in 1995, the friendship continued and he was the one who encouraged her to get the leading role in Titanic.

According to José Madrid, author of the book “Titanic. History of a phenomenon”, he died on December 8, 1997 and that was the reason why she did not attend any of the premieres of Titanic which took place between December 1997 and January 1998. “I don’t want to go to a party but to say goodbye to the man I loved. After my family, he was the most important person in my life,” he told Rolling Stone magazine in 1998.

No to hair removal

Kate Winslet at the premiere of Mildred Pierce in 2011Cord Press

Many Hollywood stars may now think that shaving is overratedbut back in 2011 it was not so common for an actress like Kate Winslet to appear on a red carpet with upper lip hair. He never made it clear if it was a vindication or simply things that happen to real women.

Kate Winslet photographed by Helmut Newton in 1996divinity.es