Kate McKinnon Joins Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’ Movie

make a movie of Barbie Until recently, it sounded like an important piece of nonsense, or else a desperate attempt by Mattel Films to expand the footprint of the doll in the audiovisual world beyond the animated films and series in which it has participated. However, from the beginning this bizarre project has been in the hands of extremely interesting figures, starting with Devil Codycontinuing with Amy Schumer and finally with the creative (and sentimental) duo of Greta Gerwig Y Noah Baumbach. Those who have written the script with the idea that Gerwig (signator of two titles as acclaimed as Lady Bird Y little women) direct it. And that’s how things are.

Barbie is produced by LuckyChap Entertainment, a label of margot robbie who has financed Birds of prey, I, Tonya Y A promising young womanAnd if these were not enough claims, it is Robbie herself who plays the doll, leading a cast that must be seen to be believed. Ryan Gosling embodies (or something like that) her eternal suitor Ken, while in recent days we have learned of the signings of America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) Y Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings). To those who must be united now, according to SlashFilmto a comedian of the stature of kate mckinnonrepeating with Robbie after they both appeared on The scandal.





Beyond his performances in Saturday night LiveMcKinnon has gained notoriety for the reboot feminine of Ghostbusters, and within Barbie it is not confirmed what role it will play, nor has the identity of the characters of Ferrera and Liu been detailed. Thinking optimistically, perhaps McKinnon will play Midge, Barbie’s best friend introduced in the 1960s, and designed to combat the controversy over Barbie’s sexualized appearance. The curious thing about Midge is that, despite her closeness to Barbie, she has never appeared in the animated films, only in the series. Life in the Dreamhouse.

Be that as it may, there is no doubt that the Barbie movie has the best cast we could dream of, and the influx of signings in recent weeks could indicate that filming is about to begin. Will it give time for the film to be ready for this year? Considering Gerwig’s cache, is it possible that he will have a presence in the next Oscar competition?

