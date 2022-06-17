Karol G introduced her new and gigantic dog that breaks her into nets: “He’s playful and…”

without a doubt Carol G He is in the best moment of his career. The Colombian artist is in full tour of America, proving to be the number one urban artist in the world. In each country that she went through, she sold out seats in a matter of minutes and her shows became a real party that no one wants to miss.

Besides, the “bug” was filming a production for Netflix that will mean his great acting debut. The Colombian will be part of the series Griselda in which she shares a cast, nothing more and less than with Sofia Vergara.

Carol G.

Carol G she will put herself in the shoes of carla in the production that will be seen all over the world. She will be a woman who works for the protagonist of the story, a renowned drug trafficker from Colombia.

While enjoying this magnificent present, the artist shares each of her adventures on her social networks, as well as her moments of rest and personal recreation. On many occasions she was encouraged to introduce her beloved pets through Instagram and especially one in particular that she is a true celebrity.

it was the same Carol G who revealed some time ago that her family had grown by introducing Otto, an English shepherd who was given to her by Daniel Oviedo, her ex-boyfriend known as Ovy On The Drums.

Related news

Otto has been part of the life of the number one singer of all platforms for five years. That is why the puppy became a true star and even has his own Instagram profile in which he has more than 240 thousand followers.

Karol G and Otto.

The most special thing about the canine is that it belongs to a very special type of English shepherd, a little older, called bobtail. Very few puppies are born from them each year, so it is very difficult to find them anywhere.

They are companions, intelligent, strong, obedient and very elegant. It needs to be raised in wide spaces and with extensive gardens to be able to play, run and discharge all its energy. Fortunately, Carol G has a beautiful garden in Colombia where Otto enjoys spending long hours in the sun.