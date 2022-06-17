Justin Bieber, the words of his wife Hailey about the disease

In the good and bad luck. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin they promised themselves in December 2018 and today more than ever they are fully understanding the meaning of that oath. June 10 the Canadian singer announced on Instagram that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which has caused him partial paralysis of the face, weeks after the model was operated on due to a stroke. Husband and wife have taken hands and are facing these difficult times by strengthening each other. Hailey in an interview with Good Morning America spoke for the first time about Justin’s illness reassuring fans about his health condition.

“She’s feeling so much better getting better every day, of course it’s a really tough and unpredictable time but she’ll be fine and recover,” said the 25-year-old, one of the most popular and sought-after models of the moment. Hailey said she was serene, grateful and confident that her husband will soon be able to return to a normal life and take the stage. “He has to give himself time more than anything else,” she explained, “she’s actually improving very fast, so I’m really happy about that.” To help him during his recovery, the support of family, friends and fans. “Every single person sent wishes, advice, recommendations,” explained Mrs Bieber, “it was really great.”

“Honestly, the bright side of the whole situation – what he’s been through, what I’ve been through – is that it really binds you. I feel like we’re closer than ever. with the mind in March and his stroke. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through,” she recalled, “I had a little blood clot that traveled through a hole in my heart that I was born with and that never closed, and into mine. brain […] I’m fine now, I’m fine but I’m still trying to give my body time to heal. “

“Going through all of this in plain sight somehow forces you to be direct about what’s going on so that people can understand what you’re going through. In fact I think talking about it has triggered so many important and surprising conversations,” he later admitted. specifying how the disease prompted both of them to open up and tell each other on social media.

Hailey and Justin are even closer today. “She has been an incredible rock. She has remained by his side for all his needs, as have friends and family. Justin has great faith and is confident that this will solve the situation that still remains stressful and tough for both of us”, the words of an insider a Us Weekly. “Just as Justin did everything possible to take care of Hailey, now she does the same for him,” confirms another source a People. In the good and bad luckprecisely.

