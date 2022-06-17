Justin Bieber, new stops due to illness: he could return to perform in Italy

“My husband is feeling much better: it’s really a time terrifying and unpredictablebut I’m sure that he will recover and be fine“. Just a few hours ago, Hailey Baldwin had spoken thus to Good Morning America, breaking the silence on disease who has struck his better half in recent weeks, Justin Bieber, forcing him to announce on social media slippage some dates of his Justice World Tour.

This is a rare one neurological disorder known as the syndrome of Ramsay Huntwhich occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve of the head near the inner ear, paralyzing partially the face. The clip published online by the pop star scared not just the fans, who wondered when their favorite would be able to get back on stage: definitely not in the short term United States.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

After the two shows skipped to Madison Square Garden in New York, in fact, the company organizing the tour announced – second Page Six – that the next 8 concerts scheduled in the United States will suffer one shift: nothing PhiladelphiaUncasville, BostonSt. Louis, MilwaukeeLas Vegas, Glendale and Inglewood. Coincidentally, the next scheduled date is at Lucca Summer Festival, July 31st

“Justin keeps getting the better medical care possible “, reads the press release. «He is optimistic for his recovery and is looking forward to go back on the road to perform abroad by the end of the summer ». The Italian fans, therefore, hope that in the turn of a month and a half their favorite has recovered completely and manages to get on stage for a concert that would take on the contours of come back.

Close around the artist, confident of being able to give him the welcome back.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Justin Bieber, suspended tour: “My illness is getting worse”

What is the infection that affected Justin Bieber (and not only)

Justin Bieber: “Pray for me, I have a paralysis of the face”

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey breaks silence about paralysis

To receive the other cover of Vanity Fair (and much more), subscribe to Vanity Weekend.