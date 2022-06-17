Justin Bieber cancels the last dates of the US tour and will return to the stage on July 31st in Lucca- Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

After revealing to fans that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which resulted in paralysis of the right side of his face, the recovering singer

After a few days of waiting, the announcement came that American fans of Justin Bieber they feared most of all: the singer will have to postpone the remaining dates stars and stripes of his Justice World Tour, to better recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused him a paralysis of the face. In light of Justin’s convalescence, the remaining American dates of the Justice Tour scheduled for June and early July will be postponed. Justin continues to receive the best possible care, optimistic about his recovery and can’t wait to get back on the road to perform for his fans abroad at the end of the summer. Details on the new dates in the US will be made public shortly.

Bieber’s website explains that the singer will be back on stage next July 31 in Lucca, and then continue with the world tour, which will end in Krakau, Poland, on 25 May 2023 (and there will also be a second visit to Italy with the double date of 27 and 28 January 2023 in Casalecchio di Reno). Last week the pop star had already had to cancel some shows of her tour, then explaining the reason for the decision in a video on Instagram.

I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome linked to a virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves causing facial paralysis, Bieber said in the nearly three-minute clip, showing the right side of his face completely blocked and admitting he didn’t know how long it would take to heal.

Two days ago, a guest on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the singer’s wife, la model Hayley Baldwin, had spoken of her husband’s health, reassuring fans. She is fine, she is getting better every single day. a really terrifying and unpredictable time, but to be fine and recover and I’m just thankful for that.