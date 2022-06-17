‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ takes a bite out of the box office

They have just arrived and have already taken a big bite out of the box office. The latest installment of ‘Jurassic World’ has entered the number one of the most viewed movies of the weekend, grossing more than 300 million dollars worldwide. The finishing touch to the saga that Steven Spielberg began in the 90s is not exactly endorsed by critics, but the public’s love for Jurassic beasts is unconditional. Who also knows a lot about how to convince viewers is Tom Cruise. 36 years later. The actor puts on the pilot jumpsuit again in ‘Maverick’ and manages to stay at the top with 700 million. But the record of permanence is held by ‘Doctor Strange’. Six weeks from its release and it’s about to break $1 billion. The ‘Multiverse of Madness’ is just the tip of the iceberg of what Disney has in store for this year. This month, the space hero from ‘Toy Story’ will premiere his first solo film and in July we will see the hammer of ‘Thor’ again. But the highlight will be at the end of the year, with the return of ‘Black Panther’ as a tribute ‘, which returns without its protagonist, who died in 2020. Until then, a mystery who will now reign in Wakanda.-Edition-