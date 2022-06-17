Jurassic World: Dominion is the worst opening of the franchise

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.09.2022 12:06:00





Neither Chris Pratt, nor the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum made it Jurassic World: Dominion will achieve the expected success against critics, This was announced by the Rotten Tomatoes site. The film released last June 1 became the worst premiere in the entire franchise.

Although there were great expectations of this new installment of Jurassic World due to the promotion carried out by Mexico and the United States, the premiere achieved only a 38% rating, far below past installments.

Unfortunately Jurassic World went from bad to worse, as the first installment starring Chris Pratt and Bryce DallasHoward achieved a rating of 71%nevertheless, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom it only reached a 41% rating.

“Jurassic World: Dominion it satisfies the fans who come for the fights and Dino’s nostalgia while leaving the rest of the audience a bit cold”, is one of the criticisms shared on the website.

The film lasts about 2 hours and a half, but it was not enough since everything seems to indicate that the critics did not enjoy this new installment that loses the essence of the main installments directed by Steve Spielberg.

jksc