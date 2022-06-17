jurassic world 2022

Isla Nublar and its theme park have been destroyed, but the problem is not over. With dinosaurs scattered throughout the world, the coexistence between the present and the past reaches a new level of tension. A new extinct species of locust has reappeared and pests threaten crops and food supplies.

This is the synopsis of Jurassic World: Dominion, the successful sequel to the previous “The Fallen Kingdom” and the sixth in the Jurassic Park saga started by Steven Spielberg, who brought Michael Crichton’s book to the cinema in the early ’90s .

We remember the themes involved in its plot core: dinosaurs cloned from fossil material extracted from prehistoric mosquitoes, the wonders of scientific progress and the big business of amusement parks.

A systemic failure – something goes wrong – triggers unexpected and catastrophic events; dinosaurs run amok. The power of technology and genetic engineering, the chaos resulting from conflicts and ecological catastrophes derived from the action of man pretending to control nature even at the cost of putting his own habitat at risk…



In a quick retrospective look, the Spielberg-Crichton duo came to respond to Francis Fukuyama’s “End of history”, the belief that the world had freed itself from the conflicts of the past and was marching towards the universalization of the Western model of development and prosperity The original book (1990) and the first film (1993), coincide with the fall of the Wall and the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Then came the others, on dates that marked the post-cold war times: 1997, 2001, 2015, 2018. This one, just released, coincides with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

We have lived with dinosaurs for 30 years as if nothing had happened. At first we thought they were paleontological museum pieces. Later, the fictional or imaginary ability to clone and revive them was revealed to us.

Later we saw that the pretense of technological dominance and manipulation of human environments and habitats can lead to irreparable and irreversible environmental damage. Power imbalances and cracks in the surface through which revived prehistoric creatures burst onto the scene wreaking havoc.

It is the return of classic geopolitics, which roars again and rearranges the world map, shaking the citadels and nations of the global village.