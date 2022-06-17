June 17 theater listings: The best releases with ‘Lightyear’ and more

The week returns to receive once a product out of the multitude. This time it is the premiere of Lightyearspin-off of toy story to tell the origins of the legend on which the character of Buzz was based, whom we met in one of Pixar’s first works. In addition to this, we will also have the Nicolas Cage movie in which the actor plays himself. Yes, you read right! The actor makes a very curious goal and together with Pedro Pascal starring The unbearable weight of a huge talent.

As always, we will leave you here a list with the most outstanding releases of this week only in theaters. Despite the fact that the streaming platforms continue to tighten the nuts, the films continue to be trained in a traditional way.

Lightyear

duration : 100 min.

: 100 min. gender : Comedy, science fiction.

: Comedy, science fiction. Director: Angus MacLane

The origin of Buzz Lightyear, the legend that inspired the famous Toy Story toy. We present the adventures of the legendary Space Guardian who would end up with countless legions of fans.

The unbearable weight of a huge talent

duration : 105 min.

: 105 min. gender : Action, comedy.

: Action, comedy. Director: Tom Gormican

The craziest movie you can see this week. Nicolas Cage plays himself in an action-comedy story that could only star him. In this fiction, Cage is an actor who has lost all his money who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire superfan (Pedro Pascal). But everything changes when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent to save his loved ones. And also of course.

the kitchen brigade

duration : 97 min.

: 97 min. gender : Comedy.

: Comedy. Director: Louis-Julien Petit

Cathy is a chef who is about to fulfill her dream: to open a gourmet restaurant. With economic difficulties, she accepts with a job in the cafeteria of a center for immigrant youth. Her passion for cooking begins to change the lives of the boys, from whom she also has a lot to learn.

We are made to understand each other

duration : 93 min.

: 93 min. gender : Romance, comedy.

: Romance, comedy. Director: Pascal Elb

Antoine, a history teacher, discovers that he is losing his sense of hearing. His neighbor Claire has just arrived in the area, in search of tranquility. And Antoine is just the opposite of what she’s looking for, because he always has his music loud and his alarm clock goes off non-stop. But Claire and Antoine are made for each other.

We will not kill each other with guns

duration : 88 min.

: 88 min. gender : Comedy drama.

: Comedy drama. Director: Mara Ripoll

Blanca wants her first paella to be perfect at the gates of the town’s biggest festival. She has reunited her friends after years without seeing each other. Everyone in their thirties faces life’s dilemmas. The paella goes on until nightfall, between revelations of secrets and more. The five friends will need each other to get ahead.

You have to come see her

duration : 64 min.

: 64 min. gender : Comedy drama.

: Comedy drama. Director: Jons Trueba

Two pairs of friends meet again. They listen to music, talk, read, eat, walk, play ping-pong… It may not seem like much for a movie, that’s why you have to go see it.

surrender the males

duration : 80 min.

: 80 min. gender : Comedy, drama.

: Comedy, drama. Director: David Pantalen

Alejandro and Julio are members of the Cabrera brothers, the most respected ranching and cheese-producing family on the island of Fuerteventura. Don Guillermo, the patriarch, and his children have not spoken for years. After the schism, the care of the father and the business falls to Alicia, the only daughter. The last will of the father in the testament indicates that Alejandro and Julio must travel with seven male goats to the southern end of the island.

night stone

duration : 87 min.

: 87 min. gender : Drama.

: Drama. Director: Ivan Fund

Sina travels to the coast to accompany her friend Greta in the sale of her summer house. As they prepare everything to deliver the key, Bruno, Greta’s husband, says he has seen something that confirms the rumors of the locals about the appearance of a strange creature.

Communards

duration : 83 min.

: 83 min. gender : Documentary film.

: Documentary film. Director: Pablo Garcia Sanz

Documentary that recounts the events that occurred in the Crown of Castile around the year 1521 known as The War of the Communities, and the influence that these events exerted throughout subsequent history.

