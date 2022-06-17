Julia Roberts, Ángela Molina, Lauren Hutton… Celebrities who wear their wrinkles with pride: Julianne Moore

By: ALICIA CABALLERO

Julia Roberts. Julian Moore. Angela Molina. Jodie Foster. Francois Hardy. Robin Wright. From the outset, it might seem that these women do not have much in common beyond being in the public spotlight, but there is something else: talent, charisma… And a physique that does not hide and shows the signs of age with pride.

The ageism that society in general and the entertainment industry in particular displays is especially bloody in women: there are not a few actresses who have commented on numerous occasions their difficulties in continuing to work when they reach a certain age, which has led , historically, to a series of aesthetic touch-ups aimed at palliating these signs of aging.

However, the new narratives of beauty aligned with positivity and acceptance are allowing that although touch-ups and care are still present (and it is something that should not be stigmatized), more and more women are proudly wearing wrinkles, gray hair and everything related to the passage of time. We talk about experience, stories. Of plural femininities that are not cut by the brightness and smoothness.