Julia Roberts and George Clooney shoot ‘Ticket to Paradise’

¡Julia Roberts Y George Clooney they will be back in 2022! The pair of friends reunite for a comedy where they play a divorced couple traveling to stop their daughter’s destination wedding. The two actors were seen on the set of their upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ on Tuesday on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The film is directed by the director of ‘Mamma Mia! And again’, Ol Parker. Clooney and Roberts previously worked together on the 2016 ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and ‘Money Monster’ movies.

Earlier this month, Roberts made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show when he interviews Clooney and Daniel Ranieri, his partner in the new movie ‘The tender bar,’ when Roberts appeared alongside the actor, wearing sunglasses and standing silent. “George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but there’s a woman sitting next to you.“, the presenter joked, while Clooney pretended not to notice (the video of the interview is at the beginning of this news).

‘Ticket to Paradise’ also features kaitlyn dever Y Billie Lourd. The actress, daughter of Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds, shared an image on Instagram in which he spoke of the fifth anniversary of his mother’s death. She even performed a Fleetwood Mac song on Instagram with Dever’s help to pay tribute to her.

“…I’ve been afraid to change because I built my life around you. But time makes you bolder.’ I didn’t know who to be or what to do after my mother died. I was afraid to change because I had built my life around her. then she left“, he shared on Instagram. “And I had to rebuild my life without her. And it wasn’t (and still isn’t) easy,” she continued.But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her, but I have gotten stronger with each passing year. And if you’re going through something similar, time will make you bolder too…“.

The movie ‘Ticket to paradise’ is coming on September 30, 2022. In it, the ex-couple find themselves on a shared mission to prevent their young and lovesick daughter from making the same mistake they made a few years earlier. Everything indicates that the story will be a romantic comedy of entanglement between the couple played by the two great stars. After this work, Roberts will be immersed in ‘Little bee’, in pre-production right now. Clooney has no other projects in sight apart from this one. rom com. His previous work was ‘Midnight Sky’, released in 2020, which he also directed, available on Netflix.

