Juan Toscano, first Mexican champion in the NBA

Juan Toscano becomes the first Mexican NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and Juan Toscano-Anderson made history by becoming the first Mexican to become champion of the NBA. He did not play in the sixth and final game.

With the triumph of Golden State in the sand TD Gardenthe Warriors they won their seventh ring of the NBA. Between 2015 and 2012, Warriors have won four titles and during this same period they have participated in six finals.

For his part, J.uan toscanoborn in Oakland, California, with Mexican roots, became the first Mexican player to play in the Finals and to achieve the maximum glory of the best basketball league in the world. Juan is completing his second full season in the NBA and it was his best campaign by accumulating more than 70 regular season games.

In the Finals, the 29-year-old and faithful fan of the tigers, did not have a leading role and his participation was limited to only a few minutes on the field. In the first match, Juan was on the court for a minute and in the second game he recorded four minutes. Tuscan He added a few minutes in commitment 3 and 5, but was left without participation in duel 4.

A few months ago, the native of Oakland became the first Mexican to participate in the dunk contest of the NBA. In the event, Tuscan He wore the colors of the Mexican flag and was one of the protagonists of the night when he finished in second place in the competition.