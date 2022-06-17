Juan Ayuso: Barcelona, ​​Atlanta, Madrid until arriving in Jávea

At 19 years old, Juan Ayuso has lived several lives. A tour of his website explains that the maturity he shows did not come as standard, but is also a product of his nomadic life.

A tour of Juan Ayuso’s website, the wonderful pearl of Spanish cycling, is very, very impressive.

You meet a 19-year-old boy (09/16/2022) who has lived several lives and who goes beyond the cyclist who, at his age, has already made his professional debut and this year he was 5th in the Volta a Catalunya or 4th in the Tour de Romandia.

A boy who speaks three languages ​​and whose parents chose to move to Jávea (instead of Asturias as was his first idea) because there was the British school they wanted for their children, for him and for his sister.

A boy who was born in Barcelona and who later moved to Atlanta (USA), where he stayed with a good accent in English for life and with slight memories (he was very young) of airplanes, of the Atlanta Hawks or the Falcons of the NFL.

Later, he was a footballer in Madrid. He played right back at Canillas and trained in Valdebebas, at Real Madrid’s Ciudad Deportiva, where he discovered that his dreams were not based on a soccer field.

He was a teenager in Jávea, where the family arrived “almost by chance” attracted by the idea of ​​living on the coast.

And that was going to be key in his life because until then Juan Ayuso knew nothing about cycling.

And I didn’t know I wanted to be a cyclist, of course.

And it was in Jávea, where did you find the beginning?

A principle that today is a consistent reality of 19 years that invites us to dream and be part of his life and dress up as his admirers and understand that “sometimes the effort can be good but not enough” and that luckily “tomorrow there will be a new opportunity”.

And all that is Juan Ayuso, of impeccable maturity.

maybe the plane’s fault or the removals that, as Jack Nicholson said, they not only change our city, but also our skin.

Since then, you already know.

We talk about Ayuso and our eyes light up.

Ayuso is now doing a cycling Masters at the age of 19 in the UAE Emirates (Pogacar’s army).

There is no rush in him or in his environment despite the fact that the ages have skyrocketed in cycling.

Ayuso values ​​the happiness of be where you want to be, that happiness is priceless, and hence even the sacrifices are very relative.

Perhaps because the true paradise is not on the podium, but in the effort.