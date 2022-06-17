Johnny Depp’s lawyers accuse Amber Heard of ‘reimagining’ case in interview

Amber Heard publicly stated that he would defend his testimony until the day he died through the first interview he offered after the court in Fairfax, Virginia, gave his verdict after six weeks of media trial where he benefited his ex-partner Johnny Deppwho sued her for defamation for an opinion piece published in 2018 in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

The words of the actress Aquaman a Today they returned to suggest that the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ assaulted her, something that neither the actor nor the defense liked, who have already responded. “It is unfortunate that As Johnny seeks to move on with his life, the defendant and her team replay, reimagine and re-litigate issues that have already been decided. by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in favor of Johnny,” they told The Independent.

This comes after the attorney Nicole Haff, who works for the Romano Law firm, explained that Depp could sue Heard again after these recent statements. “Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘post’ under the lawwhich could provoke a third lawsuit”, he assured the Daily Mail.

Amber Heard’s statements

When questioned about the incitement to start a fight, Amber Heard assured that she responded to the violence, but never had to instigate it, as well as that she did the right thing to defend herself and the truth. “When you live with violence and it becomes everyday, as I testified, you have to adapt”.

He also touched on the role of social media supporting Depp. “I don’t care what anyone thinks of me or the judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. But even someone who is sure that I am deserving of all this hatred and hostility, even If you think I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think there has been fair representation on social media.”.

Recently, a jury – which remained anonymous – recounted some of the inconsistencies they discussed before giving their conclusions, which ended up ordering the payment of more than 10 million dollars by the actress. Also, she entrusted good morning america what did they feel uncomfortable when she looked into their eyes and that their “crocodile tears” did not seem credible to them.