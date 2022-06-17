Johnny Depp would not have been the only couple that Amber Heard has attacked, find out who it is

During the legal trial between Johnny Depp Y AmberHeard, The actor’s legal team reminded the actress that Johnny was not the only couple she would have assaulted. Who is it about?

Last Tuesday, May 17, Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, closed her interrogation of Amber Heard with a sentence that left her completely stunned:

“Johnny Depp is not the only partner you have assaulted.”

This has been a reference to the signs of violence that he already had prior to his marriage to the renowned actor in 2015.

“I have never attacked any colleague. I have never assaulted Mr. Depp or any other person with whom I was romantically linked, never, “replied the Aquaman actress.

According to police reports, Amber Heard would have beaten his ex-girlfriend, the photographer Taysa VanRee, repeatedly during a heated argument at the airport. Supposedly, the affected woman would have contacted the police to request help and thus two officers arrived who would have witnessed the acts of violence.

Given the situation that arose in September 2009, Amber Heard was arrested. The next day, the interpreter appeared before the King County District Court in Seattle, but no charges were filed against him, so he regained his freedom.

Although the aggression escalated to blows, the couple continued their courtship for three more years without major inconvenience and when they finished they maintained a friendly relationship.

The resource used by Camille Vasquez in the media trial brought Amber Heard’s history of violence to the table, elements that have significantly affected her image and have worked as arguments in favor of Johnny Depp. To the point that the actor was the one who ended up getting the victory in this legal battle that could continue to drag on in the coming months.