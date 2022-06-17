Johnny Depp and the #MenToo: it’s not about revenge

Johnny Depp released a song dedicated to feminism entitled ‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lammar’, a few days after the interpreter of Jack Sparrow won the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“This is a song for Hedy Lamarr. / Enraged by something that made her a star. / Tied to the beauty of her, caught in the net of her.” This is what Johnny Depp sings in the song he has just released with Jeff Beck in allusion to the Hollywood actress, who combined her acting career with her love of technology, which led her to be considered “the inventor of the Wifi”.

But the underlying question behind the thunderous legal scandal is whether winning a trial makes Johnny Depp an icon of the fight for equality or are we faced with the persistent idea that after each exhibition a leader has to emerge, regardless of whether the cause is legitimate or not.

Well, after the verdict of the jury in the trial, the movement called #MenToo was revived on social networks, which refers to #MeToo. A phrase that in 2019 had great virality, especially in India, in reference to cases where the accusations of harassment were false. Although the trial was for defamation, and both came out with responsibilities, although in different proportions, the cultural battle in networks turned into a battle against feminism.

We cannot deny, regardless of who the reader prefers to believe, that the trial brought to light a little-addressed issue: domestic violence with a male face. However, it leaves us with a polarized scenario that shows how much we as a society must learn.

It is undeniable that violence has no gender but it is also true that historically women represent the majority of victims, despite the black number of men who suffer from it. Regardless of the choice of personal favorite villain, it is a good time to reflect within #MeToo that, although there may be few, there is always the possibility of false reports, so being able to apply due process and guarantee the presumption of innocence It is not to deny the veracity of the victim but, on the contrary, to legitimize and give greater force to the testimonies of violence and thus guarantee that the aggressors do not go unpunished.

And for men, and anyone who identifies with #MenToo, understand that a social movement does not gain strength through revenge. That little knowledge of what a patriarchal system implies leads us to understand that feminism is not behind the silence in the face of violence against men. Quite the contrary, he told us that this system that has historically oppressed women has been the one that has muzzled men from denouncing acts of violence, by perpetuating the model of the alpha male in the social imaginary. Quite the contrary, only through equality can one break with the violence that has marked both men and women and has sentenced them to endure in silence.

But while this is going on, it would be nice if someone made it clear to Johnny Depp that it will be his actions and not his songs that will judge him.

By Sarai Aguilar Arriozola

@saraiarriozola

*Doctorate in Education and Master of Arts with a Specialty in Culture