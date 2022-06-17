Jessica, a medical student in Oaxaca, is killed; shows signs of torture

Oaxaca, Oax.- This Wednesday afternoon, Jessica, integrative medicine student and community health of the “Benito Juárez” Welfare University in Santiago Yolomécatl, was found lifeless and with signs of tortureconfirmed members of the feminist collective “Chicatanas” in the Oaxacan Mixteca.

According to the police report, the body of the young university student was found in a trailer on the road to the community of Yucundaa, at the height of where the facilities of the University of Medicine and Community Health are built.

Experts from the Vice Prosecutor of Justice of the Mixteca region arrived at the scene, who cordoned off the area and carried out the corresponding removal of the body, as well as the investigations under the femicide protocols to find the person or persons responsible.

Through social networks, members of the feminist collectives “Marea Verde Mixteca y Chicatanas” demanded justice and announced a march for this Thursday afternoon in the municipality of Santiago Yolomécatl, Oaxaca.

According to the collective Ges Mujer “Rosario Castellanos”, from January to June 2022, 64 femicides have been registered in Oaxaca, being the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the most violent region of Oaxaca for women.

Also in its report, Ges Mujer points out that from December 1, 2016 to date, which includes the state administration of Alejandro Murat’s PRI party, 645 women have been murdered in Oaxaca.