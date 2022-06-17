Jennifer Lopez shock revelation: “My mother beat me”

Shock confession from Jennifer Lopez, the Latin American pop star loved all over the world. Born in New York on July 24, 1969, of Puerto Rican descent, Jennifer can undoubtedly be considered a ‘icon of contemporary world music. With numerous awards won and various nominations, especially in the early 2000s, she was protagonist of the music scene collaborating with illustrious stars of international level, including Chris Brown, Pitbull, Flo Rida and Andrea Bocelli.

Among the best known faces of commercial Latin popaccording to the American magazine Forbes she is the richest of Latin Americans in the Hollywood milieu and America’s most influential Hispanic actress according to the magazine’s “100 Most Influential Hispanics” list People en Español. The singer proved to be a ‘all-round artist, also venturing into the world of cinema and television. On the big screen you made your debut in 1994, immediately attracting the attention of the greatest directors and actors. Among others, he has worked with the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Jack Nicholson and George Clooney.

The actress, who will soon blow out 53 candles, has also ventured into the world of television series. One of her latest works is “Halftime“, The Netflix documentary (released June 14) on the life of the pop starwhich ranges from the backstage images of the “Superbowl Halftime Show“Of 2020, to the fragments of private life. In a scene from her documentary, Jennifer revealed a very delicate aspect of her childhood relating to stormy relationship with his mother Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez private life: “My mother beat me”

“She (Guadalupe) had a very strong character, and this allowed her to do whatever it took to survive, but at the same time made her very strict towards me, and beat me“. Her mother (76 years old), also featured in the documentary, admits in one scene how complicated it was to raise Jennifer and the two sisters, Lydia and Leslie. Guadalupe raised her three daughters alone in the Bronx after her husband David filed for divorce from her. “I have always had high expectations for my daughters, I did what I did to educate them to do better and better. To tell the truth with Jennifer everything was more difficult, we clashed a lot“, Continues Jennifer’s mother. A revelation that we are sure will increase interest in the life of this star among the most beloved in the world even more.