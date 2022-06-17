Jennifer Lopez reveals that she disappointed everyone when she lost the Golden Globe to Laura Dern in 2020

In his documentary Halftimerecently published on Netflix, Jennifer Lopez said he “disappointed everyone” when he lost the Golden Globe to Laura Dern in 2020. The star was nominated at the prestigious event for the role of Ramona in Hustlersa film based on a New York Magazine article titled The Hustlers at Scores.

The story centers on a group of exotic dancers who develop a plan to scam their club’s customers for millions of dollars by drugging them. The prestigious Golden Globe nomination for Jennifer Lopez came over a decade after the artist was first nominated for her role in Selena in 1998.

In the documentary Halftime that tells the career and life of the star, there are many moments that tell the enthusiasm of the actress and her team for the nomination for Golden Globe. Jennifer Lopez however, he lost the prize. Victory went to Laura Dernwhich she won for the role of Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story. In some Halftime scenes, Jennifer and her team are disappointed with the defeat. The star then said: “I really thought I had a chance. I felt like I let everyone down. They all wanted it so badly. For me, for them. I mean, it’s also a confirmation of all the work they do ”.

In the aftermath of his 2020 Golden Globe defeat, Lopez consoled his manager Benny Medina. Furthermore, in Halftime the artist recounted the disappointment of not being nominated for an Oscar that same year, revealing: “I really started to think that I was going to be nominated. I had my hopes ”.