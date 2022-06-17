Jennifer Lopez, Halftme, I remember mom

Not everyone liked it Halftime. the Netflix documentary on Jennifer Lopez. Difficult to be objective when the subject of the film is personally involved in the production. An accusation that many have made to the film. But it is undeniable that there is an underlying truth that, like a red thread, runs through it all. the diva wanted to share with her fans important parts of her present and past life. Revealing or deepening topics that she, in recent years, she had only hinted at. Like the relationship – conflicting and difficult for most of her life – of her with her mother Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez.

The memory of Jennifer Lopez as a child

The affirmation is a strong one. And, for that, it had a lot of resonance. “My mother did what she had to do to survive, and that made her strong, but she also made her tough. We took a lot of blows from her », confesses the pop star actress. Also referring to her two sisters, Leslie and Lynda. That the woman, now 76, raised in the Bronx with her husband David, from whom she divorced once the girls grew up.

When J.Lo left home

“I’ve always been surrounded by many strong women,” continued the protagonist of Marry me – Marry me. “My mother is a super complicated woman and she carries a huge amount of luggage. She wanted us to be independent and never have to rely on a man. My mother always said: “If you want to live in this house, you will have to study”. One evening we had a fight and I left. ‘

Browse the gallery Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love: photos from yesterday and today

Mom’s answer in the documentary Halftime

In the documentary the word was also given to Jennifer Lopez’s mother. That she admits she was hard on J.Lo and her sisters. “I’ve always had very high expectations of them,” says the matriarch. She emigrated from Puerto Rico to New York precisely to give her family a better future. “I wasn’t doing it just to criticize and that’s it. It was just to show them that they could do better. ‘

Lupe Rodriguez worked in a school and confirms that «Jennifer is the one who made me go through the most difficult moments, to be honest. We clashed a lot ». Not only. “I know I’m far from being the perfect mother. The only thing I can say is that everything I’ve done, I’ve done with only their best interests at heart. “

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION