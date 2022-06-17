Jennifer Lawrence-flavoured salami, an ever closer reality

Although it may seem absurd, the time when we can buy in our supermarket, for example, is getting closer. a Jennifer Lawrence flavored salami baror any celebrity.

as collected GizmodoBitelabs is a company dedicated to manufacturing laboratory meat or in vitrowhich has now announced that it will produce sausages with famous fabrics.

“Bitelabs produces fine artisanal salami from meat that has been lab-grown from celebrity tissue samples. Today, in vitro meat production is close to becoming a reality, offering highly controllable meat production without the animal cruelty, waste, and environmental impacts of factory farming. But this process can offer much more than beef and pork replicas,” they say.

“To develop celebrity meat, we are working with a group of biological engineers and food designers, most of whom have requested to remain anonymous due to the controversial nature of the product,” the company told slate.

“We’ve gotten some responses from people who they offer us biopsies, but no one at the level of our Big 4 yet. Most of the responses have been very positive, but of course some people are a bit uncomfortable with the idea of ​​Bitelabs, but it will be a matter of time until we can push the boundaries of technology and society.”

In addition, they have given some details, such as that “Jennifer Lawrence’s salami will be complemented with a mixture of pork.