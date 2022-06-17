Jennifer Lawrence confesses that she took drugs to record her last movie

Lawrence has confessed that he took drugs for the last scene of the film

On December 24, the comedy ‘Don’t look up’ premiered on Netflix starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep among others. The cast of actors has been interviewed in recent months by the international media with the intention of extracting anecdotes from the recording. Among all of them, the one made by the Oscar winner and actress of ‘The Hunger Games’, Jennifer Lawrence, stood out. The artist confessed to the media that she had recorded a scene under the influence of drugssince his character was also in that scene.

The director and screenwriter of the film, Adam McKay, has confessed that the American asked the director for permission to smoke a joint in a scene with Streep, since his character “is really drugged & rdquor ;. ANDThe director was direct in his reply: “Sure, you can get high & rdquor;. The truth is that the laughs have been served after this story.

To avoid confusion or impertinent comments, the actress wanted to warn that she was not yet pregnant when she smoked marijuana. Lawrence announced in September 2021 that she was expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney, a New York art gallery owner whom she married in late 2019.