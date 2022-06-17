Jennifer Aniston surprises ‘Friends’ fans on Instagram

‘Friends’ is never going to end, or at least that’s how it will be for the staunch fans who, eighteen years after its last chapter, are still attentive to everything related to the series, now available on HBO Max.

Although it was not among the 13 lessons we have learned from ‘Friends’, what Jennifer Aniston has shown this week on Instagram is a spectacular ability to preserve memories. Especially if they fit you well.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Chris McMillan, friend and hairdresser of the actress, published this image on the social network that soon caught the attention of the experts of the series for fault of the actress’s dress, the same one worn by her partner Courteney Cox in the episode of season 8 entitled ‘The one when Rachel is late’.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Although fans of the series devised by David Crane and Marta Kauffman are more than capable of having discovered this coincidence on their own, the truth is that It has been the actress who has published the detail in her account And, when we asked what the protagonists of ‘Friends’ took from the series, he already offered the clue.

“I took a dress that Monica wore. I went into her wardrobe closet and pulled it out, and I still have it and wear it to this day.. It still suits me,” she commented in a past interview with People. “It’s probably been in and out of style four times,” Cox retorted before Aniston sentenced: “will always be in fashion“.

With ten seasons and 235 episodes broadcast on NBC from 1994 to 2004, Aniston and Cox starred in the series along with Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.personal friends of die-hard fans who sing ‘Smelly Cat,’ play ‘Fucked,’ have a cup of Central Perk, and systematically ignore our list of 10 shows like ‘Friends’ to stop you from looping.

NBC

In his last chapter, 50 million people gathered in front of the television to see the farewell of their friends and, seventeen years after that (and twenty-seven since the pilot episode), ‘Friends: The Reunion’ became the event of the year for its true acolytes who, although they continue to argue about which episode of ‘Friends’ is the funniest for fans , are still convinced that they are the winner of the best comedy series of the 21st century (more or less).

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although some have ended up doing better than others, in 2004 these six interpreters were the kings of the world. They had been committed to the same creative work for a decade and, with such success, how could they not try to succeed in another field?

Aniston, of course, was the one who most wanted to definitely embrace her career on the big screen. Positioned at the time as a new key figure in romantic comedy, took advantage of the end of the series to establish itself at the box office with titles like ‘And then she arrived’ (John Hamburg, 2004), ‘Separados’ (Peyton Reed, 2006) and ‘Exposed’ (Andy Tennant, 2010) until, finally taking advantage of her condition as a clown and the new wave of roles for women who could be as idiotic as the men, it started appearing in really funny titles.

The 12 perfect gifts for any ‘Friends’ fan

Ricardo Rosado

Son of Spielberg, acolyte of Lynch and lookalike of Shinji Ikari.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io