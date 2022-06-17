Jennifer Aniston and JLo have the most elegant flowered dresses

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez They are not only two of the most famous and successful actresses in Hollywood, they have also become some fashion icons.

And it is that to their more than 50, They impress with their modern, elegant and sexy outfits, where they teach fashion classes and set trends.

The actresses have shown that age does not prevent you from looking chic and youthful, It’s all a matter of attitude and knowing how to combine clothes.

Now that summer has arrived, both have taken beautiful flowery dresses showcasing the perfect outfits to stand out this season after 50.

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez set trends for the summer

Asymmetric flowered dress

Jennifer Aniston wasted elegance and freshness in a fitted dress with asymmetrical neckline, on the side, with a thin strap in white with green flowers.

The garment also had the skirt on the side too, and she accessorized this elegant and sexy outfit with nude crossover heelssetting trends.

Flowered mini dress with coat

Jennifer Lopez For her part, she wore a flowery and colorful minidress with a white shirt collar, and wide skirt.

This garment in nude base and with yellow, orange, green, and red flowers had a longer coat than the dress with the same printideal for summer, and completed with white platform heels.

Flowered kimono and miniskirt

The remembered Rachel from Friends also taught fashion classes for the summer with a blue silk kimono with pink flowers.

This garment was combined with a white miniskirt, ideal for the season, and set trends.

Long printed dress

JLo also looked beautiful and modern with a Maxi dress, with low back and halter neck.

This garment of various shades was complemented with beige espadrilles, looking beautiful and chic for the hot season.