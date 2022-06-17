Jack Nicholson’s ax from ‘The Shining’ could fetch up to $90,000 at auction

A rare prop ax that Jack Nicholson used during the filming of some of the most memorable scenes in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 psychological horror film, The glowwill be auctioned.

Minimum bids start at $50,000 (€46,300), but auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auctions expects the ax to reach a winning bid of between 60,000 (55,560 euros) and 90,000 (83,340 euros)

One of the ax scenes The glowin which a deranged Jack Torrance (Nicholson) bursts through a door in a deadly pursuit of his wife (Shelley Duvall) and yells triumphantly: “Here’s Johnny! ” (an almost ceremonial phrase etched into the collective unconscious of mid-20th-century America), it has become one of the most famous movie scenes in Hollywood history.

The ax comes in a glass case for wall display, framed with photos from the film and a plaque. You can see it here.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auctions told Forbes USA who believes the ax is made of foam; it is likely one of the few lightweight ax props Nicholson used to film long scenes, like some of the final shots of the film where his character is shown with an axe, limping through a hotel’s hedge maze in the middle of a merciless blizzard.

Another foam ax that was used during the filming of The glow it sold for $57,600 last year (53,340 euros), while a wooden one sold for $211,000 (204,640 euros) in 2019.

Historical background

The glow It is widely considered one of the best horror movies of all time. Based on a 1977 novel by Stephen King, the film follows aspiring writer Jack Torrance as he takes his wife and son to an empty ski resort in Colorado to work as a caretaker. Torrence’s isolation, ongoing battle with alcoholism, and supernatural forces at the hotel that his son can see through the psychic abilities of the hotel’s malevolent spirit cause the character’s sanity to crumble with violent consequences.

Director Stanley Kubrick was criticized last year after that Duvall told the hollywoodreporter that Kubrick tried to get a better performance out of her during filming by isolating her on set. Duvall has since retired from acting and moved to the Texas Hill Country.

148. That’s how many footage was taken for a scene where hotel chef Dick Hallorann and Torrence’s son Danny discuss their psychic abilities before Kubrick was satisfied. It holds the record for the most repetitions of a scene with dialogue, according to Guinness World Records.