Jack Nicholson’s ax from ‘The Shining’ could fetch up to $90,000 at auction

A rare prop ax that Jack Nicholson used during the filming of some of the most memorable scenes in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 psychological horror film, The glowwill be auctioned.

Minimum bids start at $50,000 (€46,300), but auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auctions expects the ax to reach a winning bid of between 60,000 (55,560 euros) and 90,000 (83,340 euros)

