it is a “pyramidal scam” and the tycoon encouraged “extortion”, according to the accusations

Elo Musk and his most prominent companies are being sued for the very public support the tycoon has given to dogecoin. The theme, first taken up by Bloomberg, it’s about a lawsuit accusing Musk of promoting a pyramid scheme.

The plaintiffs are not only going for Musk, but Tesla and SpaceX are also included.

Dogecoin, a value that does not stop falling

The plaintiffs are demanding financial compensation for 258 million dollars in damages and they also call for dogecoin and crypto-related activities to be declared illegal.

Born as a crypto associated with the famous doge meme, it is not surprising that Musk’s actions impact his valuation. Just last May 27, Musk said in a Tweet that Tesla promotional merchandise can already be bought with dogecoin and that the same would soon happen with that of SpaceX, which shot up the price of the crypto by 8% in just a matter of 20 minutes.

However, the times when the tycoon’s sayings most impacted the value of crypto are far away. In the first half of 2021, dogecoin reached a value of 72 cents per dollar. token, when Musk was even more vocal about his support for crypto. The trend was clearly up, but then on May 10, 2021, Musk appeared on Saturday night Live and during the program the value of dogecoin fell by 30%.

Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

In the months to come, dogecoin never got even close to 70 cents on the dollar. At the time of writing this text its price is five cents, so has lost more than 90% of its value since its historical maximum.

Musk has even suggested that dogecoin is superior to bitcoin as a means of payment

No representative of Musk, Tesla or SpaceX gave a statement to Bloomberg about the topic. On the morning of this June 16, Musk had his first meeting with Twitter employees, as part of another step in an acquisition that has been causing confusion for two months and whose transaction has not been completed.