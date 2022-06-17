is second in the history of football

After the 2022 Grand Final, Lionel Messi can now say that he is free from the ‘curse’ that seemed to accompany him for several years: to win something with the Argentine national team. In less than a year, in addition to the victory over Italy at Wembley, the Copa América 2021. And now, quite rightly, he too is looking forward to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with good expectations. The update on Lionel Messi and the titles is almost mandatory so far conquered.

The first title won by Messi, in 2005

How many are the titles of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has 40 titles, a number that places him second in the history of football. The first is still the Brazilian and his former partner in Barcelona, ​​Dani Alves, who counts the beauty of 42. The Argentine striker, for his part, is proud to have overcome the monsters of the ball. We talk about Ryan Giggs (36 titles), Kenny Dalglish and Gerard Piqué (35), Vítor Baía (34), Xavi Hernández (33) and Cristiano Ronaldo (33). Messi is consequently also the most successful Argentine footballer, followed by Ángel Di María and Carlos Tevez.

Lionel Messi’s titles include ten Spanish La Liga championships, seven Spanish Super Cups, seven King’s Cups, four Champions Leagues, four European Super Cups and three Club World Cups. This first subtotal leads to 35 trophies, all won with the Barcelona shirt from 2005 to 2021.

To these must be added the first French championship won with Paris Saint-Germain and those with the Albiceleste Selección which, in descending chronological order, are the 2022 Grand Final, the 2021 Copa América, the Olympic gold in Beijing 2008 and the Under 20 World Cup in Netherlands in 2005.

For Lionel Messi there would be a title number 41 which, however, is not attributed to him, the 2005 Spanish Super Cup won by Barcelona. The Catalans won 3-0 in the first leg, losing 2-1 in the return but the Argentine was not called up on both occasions and that is why almost all the counts do not take him into consideration. Otherwise they would be 41 and one would be enough to reach Dani Alves at the top.

