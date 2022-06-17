Is Hugh Jackman preparing something with Kevin Feige?

Posts shared by his Instagram stories have raised suspicions among fans

When Marvel fans think of Wolverine, the name of Hugh Jackman does not lag behind. The actor has played the iconic character in nine X-Men movies dating back to the originals in 2000. In recent years, Jackman has said his time as the character is over, but a couple of posts on the actor’s Instagram Story seem be joking that he may not be completely done with Logan yet. On the last day, Jackman first posted a Bosslogic fan art of Wolverine’s claws, followed by a photo of himself with the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feig.

The two things in a row are certainly interesting, though by no means definitive “proof” that Jackman is making a comeback. The actor’s image with Feige actually comes from San Diego Comic-Con in 2013, and even last year, Jackman said it’s time to move on, commenting that if the rights to the X-Men had been in the hands of Previously Disney might have been a little different.

“If that had happened seven years ago, I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah!’ but i knew it was the right time to leave the party, not only for me, but for the character“, shared Jackman with The Daily Beast of Disney when acquiring 20th Century Fox. “Someone else will pick it up and use it. He’s too good a character not to. It’s like you’re on your way home and your friend calls you up and says, ‘Oh man, a new DJ just came by and the music is amazing, are you coming back? ‘ And you’re like, ‘Sounds good, but…no.’ are okay with someone else“.

Of course, there is a way that Jackman could still end up being Wolverine once again on a grand scale and return to the role as well. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been steadily setting the stage for a multiverse, one that could be inhabited by different versions of familiar characters, including Wolverine.

Perhaps Jackman joining the MCU for a 17-year character cameo in a future Marvel project before officially passing the torch to another actor wouldn’t be too out of the question.

