Is Amber Heard still in love with Johnny Depp? These are the revelations of the actress after the verdict of the defamation trial between the two

More than two weeks after the verdict of this legal battle, which favored the 59-year-old actor, A Amber Heard broke her silence and gave an interview for the chain NBCNews.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starred in one of the most media trials in Hollywood history after the actor sued his ex-wife for defaming him in a post on TI have Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

During her talk with journalist Savannah Guthrie, the actress spoke about her controversial trial against her ex-husband and made several revelations that shocked the millions of people who followed this legal battle.

When asked if she “still has love” for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard confessed that she still loves the actor despite what happened during his libel trial.

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn’t.”

“I have no ill feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that can be hard to understand or it can be very easy to understand if you have ever loved someone,” she added.

However, Amber Heard also defended her accusations against Johnny Depp and indicated that she will continue with her version of events since it is the only truth behind her marriage to the actor.

“I will stand by every word of my testimony until the day I die,” Heard said.

Similarlythe 36-year-old actress reiterated that Depp hit her during their marriage and accused him of having lied in the trial that both starred instatements that could cause her ex-husband to sue her again for defamation.