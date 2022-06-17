In the absence of doctors, indigenous people build the “Casita de Salud”

In the absence of doctors and medicines, indigenous women began the construction of the “Casita de Salud”.

A space where they will attend to the illnesses of families with alternative and herbal medicine.

They expressed that the shortcomings and needs in the mountain area are many, but their will is even greater.

Before the absence of doctors and medicines, indigenous women began the construction of the “Health House”, in the community of Moxala, where families’ illnesses will be treated with alternative medicine, said Jairo Guarneros Sosa, a member of the “Cihuatlahtolli” Feminist Collective, from Orizaba.

“Herbalism, known as alternative medicine, is a very old medical tradition, based on the use of plants and herbs to prevent and cure diseases. The Nahuatl indigenous people have been the protagonists of this practice, which has been established as a highly effective method and has been practiced for thousands of years,” he added.

They expressed that the deficiencies and needs in the mountain area due to the absence of doctors there are many, but their will is even greater. In addition, the villagers expressed that their humility is great to accept and hear from someone who is not from the community, talks about the floors and the health benefits, as well as how to make medicinal preparations with them.

The indigenous women stated that they dream and begin the construction of the “Casita de salud”, a space dedicated to herbalism, where they cultivated plants that do not exist in the area. “The important thing for them is to offer families an alternative, both for medicines and health care because there are no doctors there”.

The validity of herbal medicine

Something that cannot be denied is that plants contain healing properties. Through the study it has been possible to verify that they work against certain diseases. But the problem starts when you want to use without scientific support or against deadly problems. While they can be useful against a cold or a headache, it is insipid to use them against cancer.

However, due to the lack of doctors in the indigenous or rural areas of the country, many towns have opted for herbal medicine.

It is worth mentioning that 90 percent of the mexican population has used or uses any medicinal plant, however, only 5.0 percent of the species have scientific studies, so many are used, but it is unknown if they actually serve a certain purpose.

Our country has a wide floristic wealth and ranks second in the world in the registration of plants for medicinal use, after China

Do doctors not know how to take advantage of herbalism?

According to data from the Health Secretary4 out of 10 Mexicans in urban areas and 8 out of 10 in rural areas use traditional, alternative and complementary medicines.

However, its use is not knowledge of doctors that practice the so-called conventional or allopathic medicine and simply discard it, which is a great waste since Mexico is one of the world’s richest countries in herbalistboth in a variety of medicinal plants and in ancient knowledge comments Dr. Salvador Almada López, member of the Medical Technical Committee of the National Federation of the Herbal Industry and Alternative, Traditional and Natural Medicine (FNIHMATN).

“Traditional, alternative and complementary medicines, especially herbal medicine, are successfully used by the population to complement conventional treatments or in many cases as the only remedy to cure their ailments,” says Almada.

“This is due – he adds – to the low cost of medicines and treatments of this type, to the ease of their use and acquisition as well as their cultural acceptance as they are part of the uses and customs of the Mexican people.”

Because of its cultural roots and its proven effectiveness Throughout the centuries, herbalism should have a special relevance in our country. Mexico is one of the countries with the greatest herbal wealth; It is said that we have some 5,000 medicinal plants, but only around 100 have been investigated.

“The study programs of medicine careers do not include the use of medicinal plants, so the medical profession does not know their application, which is why they are relegated to a secondary role, without giving them the proper management or interaction, leaving out an important legacy. culture and health, which is a great waste”.

In contrast, in some Public hospitals from Germany, France, England and Switzerland, the patient decides, with which therapy he wants to treat, with allopathic medicine or complementary therapies. Here there is simply no such option because natural medicine is outside the national health service.

