“I was afraid of not being understood”

At 19, Anna Pepe has already amassed half a billion streams with her music, 60 million views with her videos and crossed international borders. Very smooth black hair, long nails painted in a bright color, a strong look between two lines of eyeliner, which lights up when it comes to music. She is happy with what is happening to her.

It all started with “Bando”, the song that changed her life. She was 16, she spent her time a post his freestyle on Instagram, picked up by his mom, making music has always been a passion. At nine he was already singing, in middle school a few singing and piano lessons, but then the choice to make his way. It worked.

And then “Drippin ‘in Milan” and now “Gasolina” which is the most listened to song of the moment, within his first EP, List 47 which collects seven new songs, born to explode energy. Creating hits comes naturally to her, the search for flow is the most important thing, also for this reason Italian words often mix with English. He speaks of himself, of his world as an adolescent who for two years has been reduced to the four walls of his home. She talks about all her peers, who can be identified in the love stories she tells, and sometimes lives. And she pursues her dream of her, certain that she does not want to be changed by success.

When did it all start for you?

“I started making music when I was nine. I was doing covers of Nicki Minaj and posting them on soundcloud. I let my mom pick me up. Even after the music has always been my outlet. Thanks to the videos on Instagram instead, always taken by my mom, I was noticed by another boy who was doing pieces and we collaborated for a while. But then I decided to break away because I wanted to take the solo path and I didn’t want to be associated with anyone else. And I wrote “Bando” ».

And your life has changed.

“I always feel the same, but the people around me have to say it. I think I was down to earth and I never want to change. Sometimes I see artists who behave badly but my goal is to stay close to people as much as possible ».

You sing that the people around you have changed instead.

“It mostly happens when I go back to my city. It seems like I’m different, they treat me like it’s not me anymore, and it makes me sick. Fortunately, however, it only happens with those I didn’t know very well. Fortunately, nothing has changed with close friends ».

Did your parents always support you?

“Yes, and their support is everything. If you feel judged by the people around you are insecure, it didn’t happen to me. Only my grandmother wanted me to be a doctor, but for my parents I have always been able to do what I wanted“.

Woman in music, do you feel the responsibility?

“I feel a great responsibility, but I’m in it. And I’m working so that all the women on the scene can stay in the environment, unhinging all the stereotypes of being a woman. I don’t feel the competitionI also want to do a lot for future recruits, I want to pave the way “.

When was “List 47” born?

«I have put together the pieces that have been born in the last two years together with my producer. I wanted to give the concept of a party to which everyone is invited. The names of the lists can be chosen and I called her 47 because she is my lucky number. There has always been no specific reason “.

What period was it for you?

“Hard. And I think that many young people have experienced it badly. I’m not talking about myself professionally, but as a normal girl. We have experienced immense suffering. I believe that the last two years of the pandemic have lowered the happiness of all young people, have taken away the expectations of the future. This is also why I want my EP to be a breath of fresh air ».

What is the secret?

«A strong point of my pieces is to use a lot of slang. I mix languages, American rap sounds great because it’s the language that sounds good. So I try to mix to make my flows more beautiful, more sonorous ».

You were prepared for success.

“When I signed the contract with Universal I knew it would be the beginning of a great journey and I knew that I would be exposed to many people and judgments. When I was sixteen I lived in my bedroom, I was afraid of exposure. Not to be understood“.

Is there room for love?

«I am a person who has difficulty with human relationships but perhaps because I am of the sign of Leo and I am very stubborn. I often quarrel with the people I love, but at the same time I give everything to feel good. In the songs I vent the disagreements, but I think it’s normal. Having love problems is normal for all teenagers. I talk about it in songs because I am convinced that a girl of my age can recognize herself more in what I sing than in songs that speak of a more adult love ».

In “3 di cuori” with Lazza you sing: «We never say ‘love you’». Did you ever say I love you?

“Yup. But never seriously. ”

Who is “Loca” dedicated to?

«” Loca “is a piece that was born by chance, my producer Miles had this very strong and tamarra base. And “tamarra” is the adjective that suits her best. I love tamarri and I am first of all. When I heard this beat I invented the story of a girl, the stereotype of the girl from the suburbs, who plays the loca around ».

If you don’t make music what do you do?

«I have many passions, I have always loved acting and I hope in the future to find an artistic outlet of that type. I love to entertain people. I would like to do much more besides music ».

