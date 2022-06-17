“I spoke against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture”: the letter from Amber Heard that sparked the trial of the year

Amber Heard listens to the verdict of the jury in the trial that has pitted her against Johnny Depp.

The letter published in 2018, in which the actress claims #MeToo, is still available in the digital edition of the ‘Washington Post’

Verdict Verdict: Amber Heard to pay 15 million to Johnny Depp for accusing him of mistreatment; Depp should also give him 2 for defamation

Verdict: Amber Heard to pay 15 million to Johnny Depp for accusing him of mistreatment; Depp should also give him 2 for defamation reactions Amber Heard after losing the trial against Johnny Depp: “I am disappointed with what this verdict means for women”

“I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the anger of our culture. This has to change.” The title already advances a high voltage content. What I didn’t know Amber Heard when he published his letter in the Washington Post on December 18, 2018 (which is still appearing in the digital edition of the American newspaper) was that his words would unleash a media storm that would end up in US trial of the year.

Johnny Depp sued Heard for 50 million dollars in damages after the publication of the letter, and argued that the article of the post it was a ruse by his ex-wife in search of attention. She also stated that she was not the victim, but the perpetrator of the abuse.

A court of Virginia agreed with Depp, by securing your verdict I heard I acted with “malice”. The actress must pay a total of $15 million in damages to the actor for the three imputed charges, in a televised trial and closely followed by millions of people in which lawyers for both sides have pushed their strategy to discredit the other side to the limit.

More on the Depp vs. heard

without mentioning his name

Heard, who writes in the first person throughout the article, starts off like this: “I was exposed to abuse at a very young age. I knew certain things from the beginning, without anyone having to tell me. I knew that men have the power, physical, social and financial, and that many institutions support that situation.

The actress continues her story remembering that she was sexually harassed and assaulted while attending collegeand that at that time he did not make any complaint, because he did not recognize himself as a victim.

And in the third paragraph comes Depp’s turn, whom he accuses without naming of having mistreated her: “Two years ago, I became a a public figure who represented domestic abuse And I felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking out.”

“My friends and advisers told me that I would never work as an actress again, that I will be on the blacklist“, he assures. Indeed, he recounts, his jobs in film and advertising began to collapse like dominoes. “I had the rare advantage of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse,” he says.

He continues his veiled accusation of the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean with a justification as to why, according to her, he has gotten away with the mistreatment. “Imagine a mighty man like a ship, like the Titanic. That ship is a big company. When it hits an iceberg, there are many people on board desperate to fix the holes, not because they believe in the ship or care about it, but because their own fate depends on the company.”

The power of #MeToo

Erected as a representative of the #MeToo cause, Amber Heard affirms that “we are living a transformative political moment”, and the #MeToo movement shows how “power like this” works, referring to that of powerful men, “not just in Hollywood, but in all kinds of institutions.”

“Now we have an opportunity to strengthen and build institutions that protect women,” continues the actress, who asks that Congress reauthorize and strengthen the Law on Violence against Women, create support systems for people who report abuse, and provide funding for rape crisis centers, legal aid programs, and other critical services. Also to continue fighting against sexual aggression on university campuses and to protect the collective LGBTIQ.

“I am writing this as a woman who had to change my phone number weekly because I was getting death threats.. For months, I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, I was chased by drones with cameras and photographers on foot, on motorcycles, and in cars,” Heard notes toward the end of the text. “I felt like I was on trial in the court of public opinionand my life and livelihood depended on a gaze of judgments beyond my control.”