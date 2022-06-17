“I feel very lucky”: Fernando Alonso’s romantic greeting to his partner

Fernando Alonso He has given something to talk about after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place and has added units for Alpine F1, something that had cost him a lot at the beginning of the season. From his future in the French team to the media dispute with Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, they left a lot of spice for this weekend in Canada.

The Nano has put aside these controversies and took advantage of this Thursday before the free practices are carried out to leave a greeting that ends up confirming the rumors. Andrea Schlager had a birthday and Fernando Alonsoher boyfriend, took the trouble to leave her a tender message on her social networks.

The Nano and Andrea are already publicly displayed

“Happy birthday to a true superwoman. I feel very lucky to celebrate this day with you.”, read the Spanish publication, which he wrote in English and then followed with a message in German. “Make this year the best you’ve ever lived,” concluded the Alpine F1 driver’s greeting.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker