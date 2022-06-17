“I feel very lucky”: Fernando Alonso’s romantic greeting to his partner

Fernando Alonso He has given something to talk about after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place and has added units for Alpine F1, something that had cost him a lot at the beginning of the season. From his future in the French team to the media dispute with Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, they left a lot of spice for this weekend in Canada.

The Nano has put aside these controversies and took advantage of this Thursday before the free practices are carried out to leave a greeting that ends up confirming the rumors. Andrea Schlager had a birthday and Fernando Alonsoher boyfriend, took the trouble to leave her a tender message on her social networks.

The Nano and Andrea are already publicly displayed

“Happy birthday to a true superwoman. I feel very lucky to celebrate this day with you.”, read the Spanish publication, which he wrote in English and then followed with a message in German. “Make this year the best you’ve ever lived,” concluded the Alpine F1 driver’s greeting.

This makes it clear that Fernando Alonso and Schlager are no longer interested in keeping this in speculation, they have started a romance that has kept them very close since fate keeps them together in their profession. He is a legend in Formula 1, while she works as a journalist both in the highest category of motorsports and in MotoGP and Tennis.

The tender greeting of the Nano towards Schlager

Neither the communicator nor the Elder brother They rushed to make this official or bothered to write statements on social networks, the relationship has flowed very naturally and the happiness of the Spaniard has been noted, who had announced their separation not long ago. Fate now places them in Canada, where the Grand Prix will take place this weekend in that country.

Andrea’s answer

The Austrian journalist has not responded to Fernando Alonso’s post directly until then, and that matters little if one takes into account that they have spent their birthday together. Schlager shared on social networks the gratitude to those who spent her day with her, with the Spanish as her protagonist.

“I have had the best gift for half a year. Thank you all for the congratulations, you made my day a very special one,” reads his message while observing that he is accompanied by his closest friends and Nano. In the image next to the Alpine F1 runner, a gift bag is seen next to a bouquet of flowers, which shows that the pilot is quite a romantic.