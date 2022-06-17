Hugh Jackman’s training to be Wolverine



With the return after the holidays, it is time to think about getting back in shape



We tell you about the training that Hugh Jackman followed to motivate you for the September slope



Back Squat, push-ups, deadlifts… Pay attention!

It is difficult to assimilate it, but the summer has already ended and the routine and real life has already begun for millions of Spaniards, who see how the time to return to the offices is approaching. Gone are the months of happiness, carefree, tranquility, siesta and binge eating, already overshadowed by the merciless slope of September, which promises to become more acute as the days go by. The end of the holidays also reminds us that the excesses are over and it is time to return to sports, diet and healthy living to take off that weight that we have gained in the summer period.

It is normal that so many days of relaxing vacations have left us without ideas when it comes to getting in shape again, or at least, to get the body with which we felt comfortable at the beginning of June. Therefore, what better than the training of the very Wolverine to put you back as a real bull? We don’t need to get our claws out or get Hugh Jackman’s abs (52 years old)the actor who played the legendary member of X-Men, but they can serve as a guide.

pay attention, because This was the training that the Australian interpreter followed to become the historical Marvel character. And as we have seen, exercise is easier than it seems (although to achieve results, you will have to be constant and combine sport with a consistent eating routine and without excesses). Needless to say, on the other hand, the best thing to do this type of exercise is to go to a gym and follow the instructions of a monitor.

Back Squat

With the weight that we believe convenient -there will be time to increase it-, it is about placing the bar behind the neck, throwing the buttocks back and raising and lowering the weight by bending the knees.

bar push-ups

Simple, right? It is enough to support the extended arms on a bar and perform the push-ups that we believe are appropriate, reaching the bottom and maintaining the weight of the body when we reach the top.

Dead weight

Supporting the weight on one leg, it is about, holding dumbbells, dropping the weight down and up while the leg that is loose moves up.