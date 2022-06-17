How was the image of rebellious teenager that Angelina Jolie left behind

Angelina Jolie She is one of the most influential people in the world who, since she was a girl, knew how to impose herself in the world of modeling and acting. Her full lips, deep green eyes and her tattooed body are some of the characteristics that made her stand out from the beginning, representing the ideal of beauty in recent decades. However, behind an enormous talent and a beautiful face, the self-destructive personality of the actress of “Interrupted innocence”.

Angelina Jolie Voight was born on June 4, 1975 in Los Angeles, California, into an acting family, so acting is in his blood. She is the daughter of actors Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy) and Marcheline Bertrand (Lookin’ to Get Out), who took her to red carpets since she was little. Also her brother, James Haven, continued in that artistic branch.

How was the terrible adolescence of Angelina Jolie

The famous actress, who recently turned 47, experienced some problems in her childhood and adolescence, Like any other person. When she was just one year old, her parents separated, so she lived in New York for a while and then moved back to Los Angeles.

Growing up and attending high school, the actress began to self-harm. According to a report by OK Magazine, Angeline she resorted to cutting herself because she had a great fascination with knives and did so because she felt caged with too much pent-up energy. According to the actress, each cut of hers made her feel like a kind of liberation. However, this stopped when the artist adopted her first child, Maddox, in Cambodia in 2002.

But that’s not all, because he also suffered from eating disorders during his youth, such as anorexia. During that stage, Jolie she was bullied because of the appearance of her full lips.

Some tattoos that the interpreter of “maleficent” also reveal her strong personality and her feeling of being confined, without freedom. Among them, Jolie The phrase was tattooed years ago: “a prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages” (a prayer for the wild heart, kept in cages). And another more obscure phrase, written in Latin: “Quod me Nutrit Me destruit” (What nourishes me, destroys me), with which he covered a dragon on his hip.

The Oscar-winning actress was able to overcome her dark past to become one of the best actresses in Hollywood. AngelineA proud mother of six children, she continues to give the best to others through her humanitarian work as UN Refugee Ambassador (UNHCR) and as a voice for women experiencing sexual violence.