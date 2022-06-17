How was the image of rebellious teenager that Angelina Jolie left behind

Angelina Jolie She is one of the most influential people in the world who, since she was a girl, knew how to impose herself in the world of modeling and acting. Her full lips, deep green eyes and her tattooed body are some of the characteristics that made her stand out from the beginning, representing the ideal of beauty in recent decades. However, behind an enormous talent and a beautiful face, the self-destructive personality of the actress of “Interrupted innocence”.

Angelina Jolie Voight was born on June 4, 1975 in Los Angeles, California, into an acting family, so acting is in his blood. She is the daughter of actors Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy) and Marcheline Bertrand (Lookin’ to Get Out), who took her to red carpets since she was little. Also her brother, James Haven, continued in that artistic branch.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker